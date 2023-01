Photo Gallery: Tournament of Roses Equestfest Held At This Week at the Equestrian Center

Tournament of Roses Equestfest is a pre-parade event held at the Los Angles equestrian center.

Equestfest is a multi-breed show where equestrian units from all over the US show off their talent a few days before the Rose Parade in Pasadena.

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment (Fort Hood, Texas)

Alameda County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse (Dublin, California)

Blue Shadows Mounted Drill Team (Lake View Terrace, California)

Budweiser Clydesdales (St. Louis, Missouri)

CA State Guard 26th Mounted Operations Detachment (Long Beach, California)

International Andalusian and Lusitano Horse Association (Birmingham, Alabama)

Los Hermanos Banuelos (Altadena, California)

Painted Ladies Rodeo Performers (Citrus Heights, California)

Ramona, California’s Official State Outdoor Play Presented by the Ramona Bowl Amphitheatre (Hemet, California)

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Mounted Detail (Riverside, California)

Scripps Miramar Ranch (San Diego, California)

Spirit of the West Riders (Arcadia, California)

The New Buffalo Soldiers (Shadow Hills, California)

The Valley Hunt Club (Pasadena, California)

The Norco Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team (Norco, California)

United States Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard (Barstow, California)