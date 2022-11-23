Photo Gallery: Volpei-Gussow Real Estate Group Celebrate the Holidays With 5th Annual Pie Giveaway

Volpei-Gussow Real Estate Group once again kicked off its holiday season with its 5th Annual Pie Giveaway.

Karen & Barry shared with myBurbank, “When we think about Thanksgiving, we think about our family, our friends, and our clients, both past and present, that add so much joy to our lives every day. Five years ago, we decided to start this Pie appreciation day. This year was our biggest year ever.

During 2020 we formed a new partnership with long-time Rancho Expert Linda Barnes and have started to reach out to the Rancho Residents as well. This year we gave out 96 pies on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. We had such a fun day, everyone that walked through the doors at the Burbank Chamber was happy and grateful, and it made for a fun day for us.”

If you did not get one and would like one next year, contact them at Volpei-Gussow Real Estate Group, and we will let you know how to reserve.

Happy Thanksgiving to All!!