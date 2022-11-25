Photo Gallery: YMCA Turkey Trot Brings Out Over 1400 Walkers, Runners and a Couple of Turkey’s

Following two years of light rain and two years of pandemic precautions, this year’s YMCA Turkey Trot brought out over 1423 to brave the Brisk temperatures to compete in this year’s run.

Runners lined up starting at 6 am, and most were stretching and moving around to the DJ Ron Crume playing tunes like Y.M.C.A. and others. John Burroughs Choir members sang the National Anthem and runners got into place at the starting line at Third and Magnolia, Burbank Fire Department Engine 11 sounded its horn, and the runners were off.

The runners that came in quickly from the 5 K were Tim Wells at 16:22, Ari Schorr at 16:28, Johnny Ragsdale at 17:11. Isabella Galustians at 21:12, Vivienne Cannon at 21:13, Lakely Neals at 21:57. From the 10 K Joshua Lovato 38:55, Tyler Horsford 40:38, and Sean Velasco 40:47, Julie Smith 45:14, Courtney Lombard 45:14a,d Mikayla Doyle 47:05.

Following the 5K and 10K, there was a kids run from the YMCA to Olive and Third and back.