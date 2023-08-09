Photo Gallery:Burbank Police Enjoy Foster Freeze Ice Cream With Community During Take A Scoop Out Of Crime

Burbank Police Chief Michael Albanese enjoys a cup of ice cold Foster Freeze during Saturday's Take a Scoop out of Crime. (Photo by Ross A Benson)

The weather was hot, and the cold Foster Freeze Ice Cream was just perfect during last Saturday’s ‘Take A Scoop Out Of Crime’ event. With the help of The Burbank Police Foundation, who paid for the Ice Cream. If you were an adult, you could ask for your free scoop in a cup.

Several hundred stopped and enjoyed the Ice Cream. Many took the time to talk to the Officers and Command Staff that were present. Kids posed with pictures. A couple even took the time to buy Burbank Police Foundation souvenirs.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)

