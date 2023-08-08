Photogallery: Protesters Take to Downtown Burbank Sunday

The protesters along with Donald Wilson Bush ( President of Woodrow Wilson Legacy Foundation) are demonstrating for awareness of the ongoing current Armenia – Azerbaijan Border Conflict since 2021. Burbank police did not release any information if there were any incidents.
