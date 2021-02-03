Pile Driving for New Bridge to Occur by Caltrans for Possibly Next Four Weeks

Caltrans has announced that the sound of pile driving may be heard in the construction area around the I-5 during the next four weeks.

According to Michael Comeaux, Public Information Officer for Caltrans, District 7, said in an email that, “Pile driving is scheduled to occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, for approximately four weeks. There may be some noise, and some vibration in the immediate vicinity. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other reasons. Crews are starting a month-long pile-driving operation at the east end of the new bridge.”

Besides the pile driving, a variety of work is occurring on I-5 near Burbank Boulevard. Crews are doing the following: