Planning for this Year’s 31st Annual Holiday In The Park Could Use Your Help

The most anticipated Burbank event, Holiday in the Park, is just a few weeks away on Friday, November 22nd. The Holiday in the Park committee has been meeting since July to bring Magnolia Park’s event back from another year and raising funds through the use of t-shirt fundraisers, dinner fundraisers, and their go fund me page which you can donate to here: www.gofundme.com/magnoliapark

This will be the 31st annual Holiday in the Park for the district and will take place from 5-9 pm on the Friday before Thanksgiving. Holiday in the Park stretches down Magnolia Blvd from Hollywood Way to Florence St with an estimation of 35,000 people in attendance this year. The street will be closed as the previous years, creating an open and safe environment for kids and families.

Here’s what to find this year at Holiday in the Park:

-Santa & Mrs. Claus

-Snow play area

-Art show

-26 Food trucks

-Dance performances

-Live music

-Classic car show

-Emergency vehicles on display

-Over 50 exhibitors

-Face painting, henna, balloons

-Character & Princess Photo Ops/Photo Booths

-Kids Fun Zone with bounce houses, crafts, bubbles and more

The neighborhoods surrounding Magnolia Park should expect plenty of cars parking in front of their houses and traffic on the east/west corridors to be packed with vehicles. Guests of the event are encouraged to walk, bike or rideshare to the event to eliminate parking congestion.

As a reminder, Magnolia Blvd. will be closed down from 2 pm to close to 11 pm so please use alternate routes.

The committee is still booking exhibitors and this year any Burbank business can join! Whether you have a storefront, online business, at home business, non-profit or community organization, Holiday in the Park has a space for you! To register to visit www.holidayintheparkburbank.com