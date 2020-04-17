Plea Goes Out To Fund PPE Change For Providence St. Joseph Medical Staff

Providence St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Burbank spends more than $20,000 every day to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for medical staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local supporters of the hospital have started a new campaign, Fund A Change, encouraging small donations – $25 – to help provide a daily change of PPE for medical staff.

“It costs $25 every time they change to insure their safety and those that need treatment,” explained Burbank resident Linda Walmsley, who has long raised funds for the medical center. “Let’s show how we can make a difference and give support for those that are showing how much they care for all of us. My check is in the mail!”

Tax deductible donations may be made online here to the Providence St. Joseph Foundation. Or mail a $25 check payable to Providence Saint Joseph Foundation to the hospital at 501 S. Buena Vista Street, Burbank, California, 91505.

Walmsley encourages those making donations to write COVID19 Fund on the check memo line or note in the online donation, so the Foundation can track those specific donations more accurately.