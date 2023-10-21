Police Alledge Naked Man Assaulted Woman Shortly Before Being Declared Dead

A naked 43-year-old man who caused a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of North Ontario Street was pronounced dead on the night of October 20, 2023, according to a release by the Burbank Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man being restrained by residents. “Upon our officers’ arrival, they discovered the man in medical distress. Immediate life-saving measures were taken, including the administration of NarCan and performing CPR,” Sgt. Steven Turner of the Burbank Police Department shared.

Despite the quick intervention by officers and subsequent efforts by Burbank Fire Department Paramedics, the man couldn’t be revived.

Witnesses at the scene informed investigators that the man had broken windows and assaulted a female resident prior to his medical distress. “Cellphone footage reviewed by our investigators confirmed the accounts provided by witnesses,” Sgt. Turner stated.

Upon further investigation, detectives, with a warrant in hand, searched the man’s apartment and vehicle, uncovering narcotics.

The exact cause and manner of the man’s death are yet to be determined. “We’re awaiting the Los Angeles County Coroner Investigator’s findings, which will include an autopsy and toxicology results,” said Sgt. Turner.

The Burbank Police Department praised the cooperation of all involved at the scene. “Everyone remained on-scene and cooperated fully with our investigators. As of now, no arrests have been made, and our investigation continues,” Sgt. Turner added.

The identity of the deceased remains undisclosed as the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office works on the identification process.

The Burbank Police Department urges anyone with additional information regarding this incident to reach out to their Investigation Division at (818) 238-3210. The investigation is still ongoing.