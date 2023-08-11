Police Allege Invasion of Privacy in Arrest of a Man After Incident at Barnes and Nobles Bookstore

TicTok video shows a man who was recorded in what police say was an invasion of privacy

Burbank police have said they arrested a man after a TicTok video went viral showing a man who was going up to women and appeared to be smelling them under their dresses, according to the video that was posted to the social media platform. The video posted shows a man approaching her twice, as well as another woman in the store.

Police said the man was arrested in Glendale but did not say which agency performed the arrest or what the man was arrested for.

According to a statement released by police, the incident was reported to them on August 7 and they are also aware of additional victims.

Police also say that the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is being released at this time. They did not release a picture of the suspect.