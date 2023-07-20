Police Allege That Stolen Car Suspects Rammed Police Car Injuring Officer, Leading to a Pursuit

Two juveniles from Bakersfield were arrested Wednesday evening after assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon, and leading Burbank police on a high-speed chase. The incident occurred on July 19, 2023, when Burbank Police responded to a report of reckless driving at the Burbank Town Center’s West Garage.

According to a release by the Burbank Police Department, police received a tip-off at around 9:20 p.m. about a potentially dangerous driver in the Burbank Town Center area, located at 550 North First Street. A witness provided a detailed description of the vehicle, its driver, and the license plate number.

Upon arrival, police officers found the suspects driving as described by the witness, exhibiting reckless behavior. When officers tried to intercept the vehicle, the driver allegedly refused to comply, instead accelerating towards an exit and colliding with a responding police vehicle. This collision resulted in significant damage to the police car and injury to the officer involved. Paramedics were dispatched to the intersection of San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. to treat the injured officer.

Ignoring the officers’ repeated attempts to stop, the driver continued to resist arrest, leading the police on a prolonged chase through Burbank. The pursuit reportedly involved several traffic violations and instances of high-speed driving by the suspects.

The pursuit ended on the Interstate 5 Highway at Empire Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle and came to a halt. The two occupants, a driver and a passenger, were swiftly apprehended by the police. The vehicle was found to be reported stolen from Bakersfield. Burbank Fire was dispatched to treat possible injuries and, upon arrival, they reported a small fire coming from the stolen vehicle, which they extinguished.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was subsequently examined, treated and has since been released.

The suspects, a 16-year-old female and a 17-year-old male, both from Bakersfield, are currently in custody. They have been arrested and booked on multiple felony charges.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, with formal charges pending. Further information will be released as the case develops.