Police and Fire Service Day Event to be Held on May 13

Police and Fire Service Day is set for May 13th, 2023 from 9am to 2pm and will be held at the Police and Fire Headquarters at 311 E Orange Grove Ave in Burbank.

The annual event is always held on the Saturday before Mother’s Day and put on by the Burbank Fire Department (BFD) to engage in the community and increase awareness of the fire department. The Burbank Police Department (BPD) is invited to take part in the day since the event coincides with National Police Week.

This year the two departments have combined forces to turn “Fire Service Day” into “Police and Fire Service Day,” with one shared event flyer. “The goal of the community-building event is to promote police/fire-community partnerships and bring awareness to the professional services offered by both departments,” said Public Information Officer, Sergeant Brent Fekety.

Police and Fire Service Day is a free event for the community that will include station tours, equipment displays, obstacle courses, police and fire demonstrations, a bounce house, food trucks, BBQ, Sidewalk CPR, and more. “The event is beneficial because it allows the public to get a closer look at the services/equipment provided by the Burbank Fire Department and the Burbank Police,” said Battalion Chief and Fire Marshall Dave Burke.

Visitors will get to witness vehicle extraction and repelling demonstrations as well as scheduled tours of station 11 throughout the day from BFD. The BPD will also be doing live demonstrations provided by the Traffic Bureau.

Fire engines, a fire truck, an antique fire apparatus, emergency vehicles, police motorcycles, patrol cars, a SWAT vehicle, police helicopter, a K9 unit, and antique police car will all be on display for pictures as well.

Food trucks will be on site and a BBQ lunch provided by the Burbank Firefighters Local 778 group will also be available. The BFD and BPD have invited and included other city departments and outside vendors to participate in the event where they will have information and activities.