Police Arrest Burbank Man for Sexual Battery

The Burbank Police Department has arrested a sexual battery suspect and is seeking any additional victims.

On July 3, 2021, at about 11:30 a.m., Burbank Police responded to the 500 block of East Providencia Avenue in regards to a sexual battery investigation. During the investigation, officers learned that the suspect had groped a female victim while she was standing on the sidewalk.

At about 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Fifth Street in regards to another sexual battery investigation. During the investigation, officers learned the suspect had groped a female victim while she was walking on the sidewalk.

At about 10:00 p.m., officers responded to an additional sexual battery investigation. This incident occurred on June 30, 2021, at about 12:30 p.m., in the 500 block of East Providencia Avenue. The female victim was walking her dog when she was groped by the suspect.

Through their investigation, officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect. The suspect was identified as Daniel Keshishyan, a 28-year-old resident of Burbank. Investigators have reason to believe Mr. Keshishyan is responsible for all three sexual battery incidents.

Investigators are asking any additional victims or anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.