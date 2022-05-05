Police Arrest Hit and Run Suspect After Striking Pedestrian April 29

Burbank Police today released information that they arrested 74-year-old Orlando Rivas of North Hollywood after police allege he was driving the vehicle that struck a pedestrian at 5:00 am near the intersection of Victory and Chestnut on April 29.

Paramedics briefly treated the woman at the scene before rushing her to a local trauma center where she remains in serious condition.

According to Sergeant Brent Felety of the Burbank Police Department, “Investigators reviewed hours of surveillance video and located a business in the City of Glendale where the suspect was believed to work and had driven to after the collision. The investigators also located a home address in North Hollywood where the suspect resides.”

Detectives went to Rivas’ place of employment at 7 am this morning and after talking with him say he admitted to the collision. They also went to his residence in North Hollywood where they found the vehicle involved that they say had significant damage.

File Photo (Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Rivas was arrested and booked for Hit and Run resulting in serious injury, a felony. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail and is due to appear in court on May 9, 2022, for arraignment. Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about this collision, or who witnessed the collision, is urged to contact the Burbank Police Traffic Detective, at (818) 238-3210, during business hours.