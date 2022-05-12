Police Arrest Homeless Man Who Allegedly Stole Purse at Fatal Accident

Burbank Police have arrested a homeless man who was at the scene of the fatal accident that occurred on Front Street between the Magnolia Overpass and Burbank Blvd. on April 28.

Police arrested Harayer Haghoubian, 61, who was interviewed at the scene of the accident by officers and was arrested and booked for Identity Theft today.

Police say a homeless man in the area witnessed the accident and allegedly stole the woman’s purse out of the white SUV (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Police were let on to the possible crime after the husband of the woman who survived the accident notified police that his wife’s purse was stolen from the scene of the accident. At the time she was transported by paramedics to a local trauma hospital with what were reported as non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown if she has been released from the hospital or what injuries she received.

He also notified police that his wife’s credit cards were being used at various establishments in the cities of both Burbank and Glendale.

According to Sergeant Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department, “Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the collision and from the various establishments. The suspect, who was at the scene of the collision and had spoken to officers, was seen in surveillance video using the victim’s credit cards.”

He said that detectives secured a search warrant for the homeless man’s encampment that was located near the scene of the accident and during the interview, Haghoubian admitted to using the victim’s credit cards.

Burbank’s City Attorney’s Office will now review the case where additional charges could be added.