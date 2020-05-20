Police Arrest Man in Connection to Sunset Canyon Shooting

Burbank police have arrested a 34-year-old Tujunga man for the Monday, May 18 shooting on Sunset Canyon that left a man with several gunshot wounds to his lower body.

Gevorg Hovhannisyan was taken into custody after police secured a warrant for his arrest. Police, along with SWAT, initially went to his home in the 10600 block of Wilsey Avenue, Tujunga. The warrant also included his vehicle that was found in a McDonald’s parking lot at 7950 Foothill Blvd. in Tujunga. Hovhannisyan was located inside his vehicle and taken into custody Tuesday morning, according to a press release issued by the Burbank Police Department.

According to the release, investigators have determined this was not a random act of violence. The suspect and victim know each other. While the victim did suffer numerous gunshot wounds, he is now listed in stable condition at a local hospital after undergoing surgery.

While formal charges are still pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Hovhannisyan is being on a $2 million bond and due to be arraigned Thursday morning in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about this case is encouraged to contact Burbank Police Detectives at (818) 238-3210.