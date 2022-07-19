Police Arrest Transient After He Tries to Break into Occupied House

A Burbank homeowner had to use his body weight to stop a man who tried to enter his home on the 400 block of East Palm Tuesday morning, July 19, around 12:20 am.

Police identified the man as 24-year-old Phillip Hillmendoza, a transient, who they later arrested and was charged with felony residential burglary.

Police report that the victim first saw Hillmendoza at his front door manipulating the screen, ultimately defeating the lock, and then tried to force the front door open. While trying to hold the door shut by using his body weight, the suspect put something in the way so the door could not be shut.

Shortly after, the suspect fled the scene as police arrived and saw the man running. They quickly set up a perimeter around the area and called in a helicopter to assist. After a short search, they found Hillmendoza hiding and quicky took him into custody without further incident.

Hillmendoza is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond and is due to appear in court on July 21, 2022. Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.