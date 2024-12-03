Police Arrest Transient for Aledging Setting Burbank Hillside on Fire

A brush fire that broke out near Country Club Drive and Via Montana on Tuesday morning, December 3, 2024, was contained after burning less than five acres. The fire, which prompted a voluntary evacuation for Country Club Drive residents, took nearly three hours to extinguish with the combined efforts of local and regional fire agencies.

(@BurbankFire on X)

The incident began around 9:00 a.m. when Burbank Police officers responded to reports of a suspicious person loitering in a prohibited area on the hillside above Palm Park at 1125 E. Orange Grove. Using a drone, officers located the suspect, who was hiding amidst thick brush and trees. When officers ordered him to come out, the suspect refused and proceeded to ignite the hillside.

Police quickly entered the brush and, following a brief struggle, apprehended the suspect. He was identified as Daniel Aguilar, a 52-year-old transient. Aguilar was arrested and booked for felony arson and felony resisting arrest. He is being held on $75,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on December 5. Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

(@BurbankFire on X)

The Burbank Fire Department responded immediately and quickly called for a second-alarm brush assignment using all six of its engines. Glendale Fire units and battalion chiefs from Glendale and Pasadena joined the effort to assist Burbank’s battalion chief. Los Angeles City and Los Angeles County fire airships, along with hand crews, also played a critical role in extinguishing the flames.

“No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged,” a BFD spokesperson confirmed. The voluntary evacuation order for Country Club Drive was lifted within three hours of the fire’s start.

The swift containment of the fire highlighted the importance of inter-agency collaboration, mutual aid, and the rapid deployment of resources. Authorities continue to remind the public to report any suspicious activity, especially during periods of high fire risk.