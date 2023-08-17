Police Arrest Two After an Alleged Home Burglary

Burbank police say they responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Parish on Thursday around 10:25 am when the resident inside said they say four people broke the rear sliding glass door and entered the home.

Fearing for their safety, they locked themselves in the bathroom and called 911. Shortly afterward, another resident arrived at the home and scared the suspects away, fleeing into the surrounding neighborhood.

After describing the four to the police, the area was locked down, with police calling in a Glendale K-9 unit and the Pasadena Police helicopter to assist in the search. After searching the area, officers found two of the suspects hiding in the rear yard of a nearby residence and took them into custody.

Police report that they are still looking for three additional suspects who were able to make their escape.

One of the men refused to comply with the officer’s commands and the Glendale K-9 was released to assist with the arrest. Paramedics responded to the scene later to treat the man.

Police did not say if anything was taken by the suspects or if anything evidence was found at the time of the arrest.

Police say they have booked Juan Nunez Ramirez (31), of Los Angeles, and Felipe Leiva Solis (32), of Palmdale, and they have been charged with robbery and burglary, both felonies and are due to appear in court on August 19. They are being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond at this time.

Now it is up to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to review the case and present formal charges.

Burbank police are continuing to investigate the case. If you have any information, please get in touch with the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.