Police Arrest Two After an Armed Carjacking of a Domino’s Pizza Delivery Driver

Two individuals have been apprehended by the Burbank Police in connection with a harrowing carjacking incident involving a pizza delivery driver. The arrest follows an intense investigation into the crime, which occurred on June 6, 2023, in the 1500 block of North Naomi Street.

According to Sgt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department, the victim, an employee of Domino’s Pizza, reported the incident to the police at approximately 4:25 p.m. The victim recounted that while delivering an order to a customer, he was suddenly confronted by two men in an alley. One of the assailants physically assaulted the victim while brandishing a firearm and demanded the keys to his vehicle. Fearing for his life, the victim complied, and the suspects quickly fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

Multiple Burbank police officers promptly responded to the area, initiating a thorough search for the suspects, but they proved elusive. In the aftermath of the carjacking, Burbank Police investigators diligently conducted a meticulous inquiry, which included scouring the vicinity for potential evidence and scrutinizing surveillance footage.

On June 8, 2023, at approximately 1:45 p.m., investigators located the victim’s stolen vehicle in the 6500 block of Radford Avenue in North Hollywood, where they found one of the suspected carjackers behind the wheel. Without hesitation, detectives halted the driver and made an immediate arrest. Shortly afterward, authorities apprehended the second suspect in the vicinity of the 6100 block of Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood.

Following the arrests, Burbank Police detectives obtained search warrants for two residential locations associated with the suspects. These searches yielded significant evidence linking both individuals to the carjacking incident in Burbank.

The two suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Jordan Lee and 21-year-old Tracy Dobbins, both residents of North Hollywood. They were subsequently booked on charges of armed carjacking, a felony offense. Currently, they are being held in custody on a $100,000 bail. Lee and Dobbins are scheduled to make their initial court appearance on June 12, 2023.

Formal charges against the suspects are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine the precise legal actions to be taken in this case.