Police Arrest Two After Discovery of Several Stolen Employee Development ATM Cards & Cash

Late Saturday night at 2:55 am an alert citizen reported to The Burbank Police of possible fraudulent activity at The Bank of America located at 4123 W Olive Avenue. The witness provided a vehicle description and that of the two males involved. The responding officer arrived in the area they saw the vehicle leaving, the officer waited till they had sufficient backup units and made a stop at Bob Hope and Riverside Drive.

Once stopped the investigation led to the discovery of numerous EDD cards in other people’s names and a large amount of cash.

Both suspects were placed under arrest on suspicion of possessing/using unauthorized access cards. They have been identified as Erik Shontee, 39, of Dayton, Ohio, and Miguel Jimenez, 33, of Oxford, Georgia.

