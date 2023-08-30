Police Arrest Two for Aledged Multiple Crimes

Elderly Shoppers Targeted: Burbank Police Successfully Apprehend Suspects

Over the past few months, Burbank has been gripped by a series of unsettling incidents where elderly retail shoppers fell victim to distraction-style thefts. The suspects, using skilled tactics, would seize the opportunity during a momentary distraction to discreetly pilfer the wallets of these unsuspecting senior citizens.

However, on August 29, 2023, the Burbank Police Department reported a significant breakthrough in the case. Thanks to the diligent work of detectives and outstanding assistance from the community, the two main suspects were successfully identified, located, and subsequently arrested.

The arrested individuals have been identified as 48-year-old Oscar Perdomo Flores and 56-year-old Maria Perdomo, both residents of Los Angeles, CA. The duo has been booked on charges of Grand Theft, Fraudulent Use of Credit Cards, and Elder Abuse. All the mentioned charges are felonies. The suspects are currently held in lieu of a $275,000 bond and are scheduled for a court appearance on August 31, 2023.

The case has been forwarded to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, where formal charges are pending review.

The Burbank Police Department extends its gratitude to the community for their crucial role in bringing these suspects to justice. This case stands as a testament to the strength of collaboration between law enforcement and community members.