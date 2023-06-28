Police Arrest Two for Early Morning Catalytic Converter Theft

In the early hours of June 27, 2023, Burbank Police responded to a catalytic converter theft in progress, leading to the arrest of an 18-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man. The incident occurred on the 1400 block of North Naomi Street in Burbank.

At approximately 3:25 a.m., the authorities received a report of a potential theft. The victim, who was inside his residence at the time, heard what sounded like metal being ground. Concerned, he stepped outside and was confronted with a startling sight. A man was seen standing next to the hood of the victim’s Toyota Sequoia, while another individual was underneath the vehicle. This prompted the victim to suspect that the duo was in the process of stealing his catalytic converter. Seizing the opportunity, the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle before the victim could apprehend them. Upon inspection, the victim confirmed that his catalytic converter had indeed been stolen.

Burbank Police wasted no time and swiftly launched a search operation in the vicinity. Their efforts paid off as they managed to intercept the suspects in the described vehicle as they were making their way towards the freeway. The two individuals were promptly taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation ensued, leading to the discovery of incriminating evidence inside the suspects’ vehicle. Among the items seized were a reciprocating saw, a cut catalytic converter, and additional evidence that indicated the duo’s involvement in catalytic converter thefts.

Authorities have identified the suspects as 18-year-old Nancy Guevara-Lopez and 27-year-old Guillermo Martinez-Fabian, both residents of Los Angeles. Ms. Guevara-Lopez and Mr. Martinez-Fabian were arrested on charges of grand theft, a felony offense. Currently, they are being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond. Their court appearance is scheduled for June 29, 2023.

Formal charges against the defendants are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Catalytic converter thefts have become increasingly prevalent in recent years due to the rising value of precious metals contained within these automotive components. Catalytic converters contain materials such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium, which have seen a significant surge in market prices. Criminals target these devices because they can extract and sell the precious metals to scrap metal dealers or illegal recycling operations for a substantial profit.

The ease of accessibility and the relatively quick process involved in removing catalytic converters contribute to their appeal for thieves. The thefts typically occur swiftly, often under cover of darkness, with criminals using power tools to cut out the catalytic converters from vehicles parked on the streets or in public areas. In many cases, thieves specifically target trucks and SUVs due to their higher ground clearance, making it easier to access and remove the catalytic converter.

Unfortunately, this criminal activity not only causes financial losses for vehicle owners but also leads to extensive repair costs and inconvenience. Moreover, the rise in catalytic converter thefts has also resulted in increased insurance rates for affected individuals and businesses.

Law enforcement agencies, in collaboration with lawmakers, are continuously working to address this issue by implementing stricter regulations and penalties for catalytic converter theft. Public awareness campaigns have also been launched to educate vehicle owners about preventive measures, such as parking in well-lit areas, installing security devices, and etching unique identification marks on their catalytic converters to deter thieves and aid in recovery efforts.

The Burbank Police Department urges anyone with additional information regarding this incident or similar criminal activity to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.