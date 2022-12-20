Police Arrest Two Men for Armed Robbery of Dough at Donut Prince

Two men have been arrested for committing an early morning armed robbery of a doughnut shop.

The incident occurred on December 9, 2022. At about 4:10 a.m., Burbank Police responded to Donut Prince, located at 1721 West Olive Avenue, regarding an armed robbery that had just occurred. The clerk told officers two men entered the store and one pointed a gun at him while demanding money. Fearing for his life, the victim complied with the suspect’s demands and handed over money from the cash register.

The victim provided officers with a description of the suspects, associated vehicle, and surveillance video of the incident. Officers conducted a search for the two suspects but did not locate them.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video, which provided footage of the suspects and their vehicle. On December 15, 2022, at about 2:00 p.m., Burbank Police detectives located the suspects and their vehicle depicted in the surveillance video in Moreno Valley, CA. Investigators stopped and detained the two suspects.

A search of the suspects and their vehicle revealed evidence linking them to the robbery at Donut Prince. Detectives also found six catalytic converters suspected of being stolen and learned the vehicle was reported stolen.

Detectives are now looking into the possibility that these same suspects are responsible for additional crimes in surrounding cities.

The suspects have been identified as 27-year-old Rashawn Taylor, and 27-year-old Bernard Perry, both residents of Moreno Valley. Both were arrested and booked for robbery, a felony, as well as other felonies.

The case has been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which filed one count of robbery against Mr. Taylor and Mr. Perry. Both appeared in court on December 19, 2022 and were remanded to the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.