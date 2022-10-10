Police Arrest Vehicle Burglary Suspects

On October 7, 2022, at about 5:00 a.m., Burbank Police responded to the 1800 block of North Niagara Street regarding a vehicle burglary that had just occurred. A witness called and said he watched, via home surveillance cameras, at least two people break into his neighbor’s vehicle before fleeing.

Officers located the victim standing next to her vehicle and confirmed her car had been broken into. The victim told officers her purse was stolen, and the suspects tried to use her credit card at a nearby gas station. Officers watched the witness’ surveillance video, which provided them with a detailed description of the suspects.

Within minutes, officers located the suspects at the Shell gas station, located at 400 North Victory Boulevard. Officers detained the three suspects and searched their vehicle, which resulted in the recovery of the victim’s purse and wallet.

The suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Anthony Covarrubias, a resident of Valley Village, 28-year-old Luis Arrellano, a resident of Panorama City, and 32-year-old Erika Martinez, a resident of Sylmar. All three were arrested and booked for burglary, a felony, amongst other charges.

Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.