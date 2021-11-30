Police Arrest Woman Accused of Striking Adult and a Child in a Stroller With Her Car

A driver who fled the scene of a traffic collision after striking two pedestrians has been arrested.

On November 30, 2021, at about 8:55 a.m., Burbank Police and Paramedics responded to the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Palm Avenue after receiving a report of a traffic collision involving pedestrians. Witnesses reported that the vehicle involved had fled the scene after striking an adult and a child, who was in a stroller.

When police officers and paramedics arrived, they located the two pedestrians, both suffering from serious injuries. The pedestrians were both transported to a local trauma center for medical treatment.

Based on the information provided by witnesses, officers immediately searched the area for the hit-and-run vehicle. Officers located the hit-and-run vehicle in the area of Alameda Avenue and Flower Street. The driver was subsequently arrested and booked for 20001(a) CVC – Felony Hit and Run.

The investigation has revealed that the collision occurred as the driver drove eastbound on Palm Avenue, toward Glenoaks Boulevard. As she negotiated a right turn, she failed to stop at the marked limit/stop sign and struck the pedestrians. The pedestrians were in a crosswalk at the time of the collision. Investigators determined neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in regards to the driver. Additionally, speed was not a factor.

The driver has been identified as 31-year-old Sadeghi Taraneh of Burbank. Ms. Taraneh is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on December 2, 2021.

The pedestrians are both listed in stable condition.

This collision remains under the investigation of Burbank Police Department Traffic Detectives. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Detective Ryan Murphy at (818) 238-3103.