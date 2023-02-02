Police Arrest Woman After Robbing New Star And Fleeing Store With Merchandise

Burbank police received a call from New Star, located at 699 N. Victory Blvd., on Tuesday just after noon from an employee who told police that a woman came into the store, grabbed a bunch of merchandise, and started to leave the store. When the employee tried to stop her outside, she then assaulted the employee and fled the scene.
According to Sgt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department, “The victim provided officers with a description of the suspect and her last known location. Officers quickly located the suspect a short distance away and detained her.”
Sarah Martinez, 36, from Sun Valley, was arrested and booked for robbery and possession of a controlled substance. She is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond and is due to appear in court tomorrow, February 2.