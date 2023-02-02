Police Arrest Woman After Robbing New Star And Fleeing Store With Merchandise

Burbank police received a call from New Star, located at 699 N. Victory Blvd., on Tuesday just after noon from an employee who told police that a woman came into the store, grabbed a bunch of merchandise, and started to leave the store. When the employee tried to stop her outside, she then assaulted the employee and fled the scene.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

According to Sgt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department, “The victim provided officers with a description of the suspect and her last known location. Officers quickly located the suspect a short distance away and detained her.”

Sarah Martinez, 36, from Sun Valley, was arrested and booked for robbery and possession of a controlled substance. She is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond and is due to appear in court tomorrow, February 2.