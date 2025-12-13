Police Called to Same Home Twice in Three Days for Barricaded Suspect

On December 10, 2025, at about 4:15 p.m., Burbank Police officers responded to a reported disturbance at a residence in the 1000 block of East Orange Grove Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers encountered an adult male reported to be trespassing and involved in a verbal dispute with family members. The man was observed holding a hatchet, refused repeated commands to drop it, and retreated into the home.

During the investigation, officers learned the man was a restrained party under an active criminal protective order and had multiple outstanding warrants. Additional resources, including the Department’s Mental Health Evaluation Team and a crisis negotiator, responded.

Family members identified the man as a relative who did not reside at the location. They said they contacted police due to concerns about his behavior and a possible mental health crisis. At that time, they were not desirous of prosecution and stated they were not fearful. After several hours of unsuccessful de-escalation efforts, a risk assessment, and consulting with the family, officers cleared the scene.

On December 12, 2025, at about 3:30 p.m., officers again responded to the same location. Family members reported the man was inside the residence and they were now in fear for their safety and desirous of prosecution.

Officers made additional de-escalation attempts, including crisis negotiation and the use of less-lethal systems. At approximately 8:35 p.m., the man was taken into custody after a deployment of chemical agents.

The man was identified as 41-year-old Hardeep Sidhu of Burbank. He was arrested for multiple offenses, including robbery, elder abuse, narcotics possession, and violation of a court order, along with multiple outstanding warrants. Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office