Police Capture Camera Thieves and Investigation by Detectives

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a robbery and grand theft series in Burbank.

On June 3, 2024, around 11:15 A.M., two suspects entered a camera store, located in the 700 block of Mariposa Street, and selected several cameras valued at over $13,000.00. While one suspect distracted the store clerk, the second suspect fled with the cameras. The second suspect also fled, and both got into a waiting vehicle before speeding off.

The next day, June 4, around 11:20 A.M., two suspects entered the same camera store, selected three cameras, valued at over $7,000.00, and fled. An employee near the entrance to the store attempted to stop them; however, they shoved him out of the way and ran with the stolen property.

After reviewing several hours of surveillance footage, obtaining eyewitness statements, and conducting surveillance, Burbank Police Detectives identified three suspects involved in the thefts and obtained arrest warrants for each of them.

On June 6, Burbank Police Detectives learned that one suspect, 26-year-old Isaiah White, a resident of Sylmar, was stopped by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy in the City of Walnut and arrested on outstanding warrants.

On June 27, around 4:00 P.M., Burbank Police Detectives located and established a surveillance of the second suspect, 22-year-old Larry Lewis, a resident of Los Angeles, in the City of Hawthorne. Mr. Lewis was followed and ultimately stopped and arrested by Burbank Police Detectives. A loaded handgun was found in the vehicle Mr. Lewis was traveling in at the time of stop.

On July 2, around 1:45 P.M., Burbank Police located the third suspect, 33-year-old Christopher Monroe, a resident of Los Angeles, seated in the passenger seat of a vehicle at drive-thru restaurant in the City of Los Angeles. When the detectives approached to detain Mr. Monroe, he exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the surrounding residential area. He was located and arrested a short time later hiding in a trash can.

After reviewing the case, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed charges of robbery, grand theft, and felon in possession of a firearm on Mr. Lewis, robbery on Mr. Monroe, and grand theft on Mr. White.

During the investigation, several search warrants were served at various locations and some of the stolen cameras were recovered and returned to the victims.