Police Capture Suspects After Armed Robbery at In-N-Out

Two juveniles have been placed under arrest after an armed robbery of a person at In-N-Out located on First Street in Burbank Wednesday around 7:15 p.m.

Burbank Police Officers recover evidence from the car robbery suspects fled in before a foot pursuit in Glendale. The car was finally impounded for evidence and to be fingerprinted by Burbank Forensics (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

According to Sgt. Stephen Turner of the Burbank Police Department, officers initially observed a suspect vehicle speeding away from an In-N-Out restaurant. The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect did not stop and fled southbound on the southbound I-5 freeway. With only a speed violation, officers did not pursue the vehicle as they were unaware of the robbery and the reason for the traffic stop was due to vehicle code violations.

A short time later, officers learned that the vehicle was associated with an armed robbery that had occurred at the In-N-Out restaurant. The abandoned suspect vehicle was later located in Glendale near the intersection of Lake St. and Randall St. Witnesses in the area stated that two people who matched the suspects’ descriptions from the robbery ran from the vehicle and into a neighboring Benjamin Franklin Elementary School campus.

Officers from both Burbank and Glendale Police Departments established a perimeter around the school and, with the help of both LAPD Air Unit 16 and later Pasadena Police Helicopter PD1, conducted a search utilizing K-9 units. During the search, one suspect refused to comply with officers’ commands and was ultimately bitten by a Glendale Police K-9 during apprehension, with paramedics being called to the scene to treat the suspect for his injuries.

Photo By Ross A. Benson

The second suspect surrendered to officers and was taken into custody without incident.

Turner said that the suspects have been identified as a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, both residents of Los Angeles. Both were arrested and booked for robbery. Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Multiple pieces of evidence, as well as the victim’s cell phone, were recovered.