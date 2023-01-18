Police Determine Bomb Threat at Miller Elementary School a Hoax

Classes have resumed at Joaquin Miller Elementary School following a false bomb threat made by an unidentified caller.

This morning, around 8:20 a.m., an unidentified person called the front office of the elementary school and said he had placed a bomb at the facility. School officials immediately notified the Burbank Police Department and officers responded.

Burbank police officers conducted a thorough search of the school and did not locate a bomb, or similar type device.

Occasionally, the Burbank Police Department receives fake emergency calls involving reports of a shooting, stabbing, bomb threat, or other emergencies which are commonly referred to as “swatting” incidents. These calls involve the action of making a prank call to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers, or Special Weapons and Tactics teams (SWAT), to a particular address. This type of false reporting of an emergency is illegal and extremely dangerous. Fake or prank emergency calls place first responders and members of the public at risk and tie up emergency resources. False emergency calls and hoaxes have resulted in serious injury and even death in the United States.

The Burbank Police Department takes this issue very seriously and will investigate all false reports of emergencies. Anyone suspected of reporting a false emergency or false crime could be subject to criminal and civil consequences associated with the response of public safety personnel.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Burbank Police Detective Bureau, at (818) 238-3210.