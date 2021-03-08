Police Fatally Shoot Man at Quality Inn After Confrontation in Parking Lot

One man is dead and a young child was taken into protective custody after Burbank police were called for an early morning welfare check at the Quality Inn near San Fernando and Buena Vista which resulted in the first officer-involved shooting in Burbank since 2016.

Paramedics work on the victim before transporting him to the hospital (Photo by Edward Tovmassian)

According to Burbank Police Sergeant Emil Brimway, “this morning at approximately 4:45 in the morning, officers responded to a call for service of a young child who was wandering in the Quality Inn (parking lot) and appeared to be unsupervised. Upon their arrival, officers contacted that child and later came into contact with another male who was seated inside of a vehicle. During the interaction with the male inside the vehicle, an officer-involved shooting did occur.”

“Officers immediately requested paramedics to respond to the scene,” said Brimway. Paramedics performed CPR and treated the subject at the scene before quickly taking off to the hospital. “The subject was transported by the Burbank Fire Department to a local trauma center where he has since succumbed to his injuries. Neither the officers nor the young child was harmed during the incident” said Brimway.

According to Brimway, it is not known what the child’s relation to the suspect was, if any.

Photo By: Edward Tovmassian

“A loaded firearm was recovered at the scene, and related to the male who has since succumb to his injuries,” said Brimway.

This is the first time a Burbank Police Officer has discharged their weapon in the line of duty since June 24, 2016. According to Burbank Police Lieutenant Losacco. In 2016 Officers responded to the McDonalds adjacent to the Burbank Airport for a man causing a disturbance. As the officers arrived they were advised the suspect told employees he had a gun. Officers evacuated the McDonalds and confirmed the suspect was indeed armed. They attempted to communicate with the man, but the man would not exit the restaurant. “The man fired multiple rounds and leveled the gun at the officers. At this point, an officer-involved shooting took place” said Losacco.

The investigation is being conducted by the Burbank Police Department’s Detective Bureau, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has also been notified of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call (818)-238-3210