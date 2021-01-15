Police Find No Evidence of a Shooting After Man Found Bleeding in Alley

Burbank police today are investigating the circumstances that left a man bleeding in an alley in the 500 block of E. Cedar Thursday night. Initial reports said the man had been shot in the face but police later determined that there had not been a shooting, but were unable to ascertain how the man had been injured.

According to Lt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department, the man, “was not entirely cooperative, but it’s believed he may have been the victim of a carjacking in another city and assaulted by the suspects here in Burbank.”

Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital where it was determined his injuries, including a puncture wound to the face, were not life-threatening.

Police traced a vehicle that the three possible suspects fled in before abandoning near Grismer and San Fernando shortly after the incident. It is believed they may have secured a ride away from the area.

There is no other information at this time. If you have any information about the events that occurred around 9:30 pm you should call the Burbank Police at 818 238-3000.