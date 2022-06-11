Police Go on the Attack Against Speeders and Modified Exhaust on Glenoaks

A recent joint traffic operation between the Burbank and Glendale Police Departments resulted in the issuance of 190 citations, with over half issued for speed and distracted driving violations.

On June 4, 2022, between the hours of 4:00 PM and midnight, Police Officers from the Burbank and Glendale Police Departments conducted a joint, selective traffic enforcement operation along Glenoaks Boulevard and adjacent streets. Officers placed an emphasis on enforcing violations for unsafe speed, reckless driving, seat belt requirements, cell phone use, modified exhaust, vehicle equipment issues, expired registration, and other vehicle code infractions.

The operation resulted in 200 traffic enforcement stops. Of the 190 citations issued, 67 were for unsafe speed, 22 were for violating California’s hands-free cell phone law, and 12 were for seatbelt violations.

Glenoaks Boulevard was chosen because it serves as a major thoroughfare linking the cities of Burbank and Glendale. The goal of this operation was to maximize high visibility patrol with selective traffic enforcement for the purpose of deterring unsafe driving behaviors while increasing safety and awareness on our roads.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

The Burbank Police Department remains committed to safety on our roadways through proactive enforcement and education.

Funding for this operation was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.