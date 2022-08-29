Police Hold DUI Checkpoint at Hollywood Way and Tulare Ave. Saturday Night

The Burbank Police Department Traffic Bureau conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on August 27, 2022. The checkpoint was held on Hollywood Way and Tulare Avenue from 9:00 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.

Locations for DUI checkpoints are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of these checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving while impaired.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

According to Lieutenant John Pfrommer of the Burbank Police Traffic Bureau, over 800 vehicles were screened. The average travel time for vehicles passing through the checkpoint was about 30 seconds. Of the vehicles screened, the following are the results of the checkpoint:

One driver was arrested for DUI

Seven citations were issued for either driving without a valid license or driving with a suspended and/or revoked license

10 citations were issued for traffic violations

Field sobriety tests were administered to five drivers

Only one driver was arrested for driving under the influence, which suggests that drivers are making responsible choices by not consuming alcohol or using drugs that cause impairment before driving or that they are making arrangements for transportation using designated drivers or ride-sharing services.

The goal of a DUI checkpoint is not to make arrests but rather to deter impaired driving with high-visibility enforcement and well-publicized DUI operations. The Burbank Police Department will continue to deploy DUI saturation patrols in the months of August and September. Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.