Police Identify Deceased Man as Social Media Influencer

Burbank police today identified 19-year-old Cooper Noriega of Laguna Beach as the man who died on June 9 when police were called for an unresponsive man near the Burbank Town Center.

Police responded at approximately 4:15 pm to the West Garage of the Burbank Town Center, located at 550 North First Street in Burbank where they found the man who was unresponsive and not breathing and immediately called paramedics.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to Sgt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department, foul play is not suspected in the death and it is unknown whether drugs, alcohol or a combination of both were a factor in the death.

investigators are working with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Noriega is reported as a social media influencer and had over 3 million followers on TikTok.