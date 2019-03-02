Police Investigate Shooting on Clark Avenue

Burbank police detectives are investigating a possible homicide that might have occurred during a party in the 4000 block of Clark Avenue Saturday morning, March 2.

There are few confirmed details at this point except that a 21-year-old man was dropped off at St. Joseph Medical Center with a gunshot wound and then had to be transported to a trauma center where he later died from his wound.

Police were called to St. Joseph’s when alerted by the hospital staff at 2:36 am according to a release sent out by Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department.

By the time detectives found out the possible location of the shooting and responded to the home on the 4000 block of Clark Avenue, most of the people from the party had left the scene. Detectives remained at the scene for several hours.

Police have not released the name of the victim. During the night police received no reports of gunfire heard in the area although there were several possible auto burglaries that also occurred in the same area during the night.

