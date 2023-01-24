Police Investigating Home Burglary

Burbank police are investigating a burglary in the 800 block of Brighton on January 20.

According to Sargeant Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department, “The victim called the police and said he returned home and found a man, whom he did not know, standing in his bathroom. The man was startled by the victim and ran from the home.”

Photo supplied to myBurbank by victim’s family

According to the owner’s son-in-law, when the homeowner came home, the man was showering in his house when he was surprised by the father-in-law. He then called Burbank police immediately, but the man fled and took many valuables with him. He believes the man is a possible transient and wants people to be on the lookout in the area.

Burbank Police officers responded and searched for the suspect, but could not locate him. Detectives are reviewing surveillance video and evidence to assist in identifying the suspect.

The son-in-law provided myBurbank with some security pictures taken from a neighbor’s camera.

If you see this man, call the Burbank Police Department at 818 238-3000