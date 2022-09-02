Police Investigating Possible ‘Follow-Home’ Armed Robbery

Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon in the 900 block of Lincoln Street.

Officers were dispatched at 4:51 pm after the victim called police and said that while he was walking up his driveway, a man wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants he did not recognize came up from behind and took his satchel that contained his wallet and checkbook he was carrying.

The victim told police that he had just come from the Wells Fargo Bank on Riverside Drive in Toluca Lake. He did not say if he saw the vehicle following him home from the bank.

After the victim gave up his property, he said the man fled in a white four-door vehicle, possibly a Honda CRV or a BMW, southbound on Lincoln to Chandler with possibly two others inside.

Paramedics were called to treat the man for a laceration to his face.

It was unknown what weapon was used or how much money was taken.

Detectives are actively investigating the crime.