Police Investigating Shooting Behind Car Wash on Magnolia

Burbank police are investigating a shooting on Thursday afternoon that left one man with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg after being shot in the alley behind the car wash on Magnolia and Glenwood.

A Burbank Forensics Specialist Technician gathers evidence from a car, including blood evidence, fingerprints, and a lodged bullet in the rear passenger door after the victim was driven to Providence Saint Josephs Medical Center (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

When officers first arrived at the scene, all they could find was blood and multiple shell cases from what appeared to be at least two separate guns. They began to search the area while dispatchers began to call area hospitals to see if anyone showed up with gunshot wounds.

A short time later, they confirmed that a car with a gunshot hole and a male with wounds to his leg had pulled into the emergency entrance at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center. Police responded immediately while securing the scene behind the car wash.

Once they arrived at the hospital, they located a vehicle with blood and a gunshot hole in the door. They went in and contacted the victim.

Because the Medical Center is not a Type 1 Trauma Center, Burbank paramedics were called to come and transport the man to another facility for treatment. Police report the man is in stable condition, and the wounds are not life-threatening.

At the time, police said the men at the hospital gave very limited information. They did have a description of the other vehicle involved and continued to search for it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burbank Police Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.