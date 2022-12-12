Police Looking for Motive in Early Morning Stabbing

An investigation is underway following an early morning stabbing that has left one person hospitalized in serious condition.

Today, at about 1:40 am, the clerk of the Shell gas station located at 1638 North San Fernando Boulevard called the Burbank Police to report two females banging on the doors while armed with a knife. The first police officers to arrive found and detained the two females, one of whom was holding a blood-soaked kitchen knife.

Simultaneously, Burbank Police received additional calls of an altercation that had taken place at an apartment complex a couple of blocks away, located on the 300 block of Andover Drive, involving two females armed with a knife. The arriving officers were flagged down by residents and directed to a second-story unit, where officers saw a large puddle of blood on the doormat. Officers contacted two occupants in the unit, one of whom was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was treated at the scene by officers and Burbank Fire Department paramedics before being transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in serious condition but is expected to survive.

This was not a random act, and investigators believe all people involved knew each other, and there are no outstanding suspects. Detectives are actively looking for a motive and trying to determine what circumstances led up to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation continues and will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review and filing consideration.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.