Police Looking for Victims After Arrest of Man for Alleged Sexual Contact With Minors

54-year-old Artur Suslow was arrested in December 2022 following allegations of having inappropriate sexual contact with minors dating back more than a decade.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed two counts of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 years old, all felonies. Mr. Suslow has been remanded to the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in lieu of a $1.55 million bond. Mr. Suslow is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on August 9, 2023.

This investigation is ongoing, and detectives believe there may be additional victims of Mr. Suslow’s actions. Additional victims or anyone with information is asked to call the Burbank Police Department Domestic and Family Crimes Unit, Detective Dustin Rodriguez, at (818) 238-3210.