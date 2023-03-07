Police Looking Into Alleged Sexual Assault by Former Student on Burbank High Campus

Burbank police are investigating a possible sexual assault committed on the Burbank High School campus Monday morning by a 22-year-old former student that is now in police custody.

Around 8:30 in the morning on Monday, March 6, a man was detained after it was reported he had entered the campus and was walking around.

A source not authorized to comment told myBurbank that the man had touched some girls on their upper body while he was on the campus and even tried to lure one into an elevator by the parking structure. According to a release by the Burbank Police Department, “A 14-year-old female victim told officers she was approached by a man she did not know while in a bathroom on campus. The man sexually assaulted the victim, a short struggle ensued, and the suspect fled the bathroom before being apprehended by school employees.”

After he was detained by school personnel, he was found to have condoms in his possession and appeared to be under the influence of possible drugs, according to the source. Burbank police were on the scene quickly to take the man into custody, and detectives were dispatched to interview students and staff.

It also said, “Investigators spoke with two additional female students, a 14-year-old, and a 17-year-old, who said they were also inappropriately touched by the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Patrick Nazarian, a resident of Glendale, CA. Mr. Nazarian was arrested and booked for kidnapping, a felony, as well as sexual assault, and is being held in lieu of a $1,200,000.00 bond. Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and Mr. Nazarian is due to appear in court on March 8, 2023.”

A search of records showed that Nazarian graduated from Burbank High in 2019.

Officials said he entered the campus through an unlocked door in the student parking lot while students were entering this school for the day.

An email was sent to Burbank High parents on Monday that read:

Dear Burbank High School Families,

Today, Monday, March 6, at approximately 8:38 AM, a trespasser was found on the Burbank High School campus. Police were immediately notified, apprehended the trespasser, and took the suspect into custody. Campus is secure, and we are continuing to work with the Burbank Police Department to ensure the campus is safe. We will share any updates if they become available.

Sincerely,

Julie Markussen

Principal

The letter said nothing about the possible sexual assault.

In the release, Burbank Unified School District Superintendent Matt Hill said, “The Burbank Unified School District takes this incident very seriously and will cooperate fully with the police investigation. We are also conducting an internal investigation into this matter. Keeping our students safe is of the utmost importance.”

Police say that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the

Burbank Police Department Domestic and Family Crimes Unit, at (818) 238-3210.