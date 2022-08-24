Police Looking to Solve Murder in Lincoln Street Home

Burbank police detectives are investigating an early morning shooting on Monday with victims on both the 2800 block of Brighton and the 2800 block of Lincoln Streets.

Police closed down the street as they investigated the shooting (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

According to a police release, they first received a report of a possible victim of a shooting in the 2800 block of Brighton Street around 7:15 am on Monday, August 22. The first officers on the scene found a man in front of a residence and began first aid to help the man until paramedics arrived on the scene, transporting him to the hospital, where he is now reported in fair condition.

While this was occurring, police also received additional calls for another man who had been shot in the 2800 block of Lincoln Street. Responding to the scene, they were flagged down by a woman who reported that a man inside of her home had been shot. Paramedics also responded but determined that man was deceased at the scene.

The coroner arrived Monday evening to pick up the victim of the shooting (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

Detectives are continuing to conduct a thorough investigation and have concluded that the shooting was not a random act and that all the people involved knew each other. After speaking to witnesses and combing through security video in the area, they discovered two people that had fled the scene before their arrival. Both men have been identified and have been interviewed by detectives. Police also recovered the gun that was believed to be used in the shooting.

While no arrests have been made yet, detectives are continuing their investigation and will be presenting their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review and filing consideration against any of the suspects. At this time, they are still looking into the circumstances that led to the shootings and the motive behind them.

The deceased’s identity is not being released at this time pending identification by the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner’s Office and notification to a next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.