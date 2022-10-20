Police Pursue and Capture Armed Robbery Suspect

A man has been arrested after committing an armed robbery and leading police on a pursuit Wednesday evening.

On October 19, 2022, at about 10:45 p.m., Burbank Police responded to 1611 West Olive Avenue, 7-Eleven, regarding an armed robbery that had just occurred. The clerk told officers a man entered the store, placed a basket on the counter, pointed a firearm at him, and demanded money. Fearing for his life, the victim complied with the suspect’s demands and handed over money from the cash register.

The victim provided officers with a description of the suspect, associated vehicle, and surveillance video of the incident. Officers conducted a search for the male but did not locate him.

At about 11:45 p.m., a witness to the robbery called the Burbank Police and said he saw the suspect driving in the area of Olive Avenue and Virginia Avenue. Officers quickly responded and located the male driving east on Olive Avenue near Victory Boulevard. Officers attempted to stop the driver, but he failed to yield, leading police on a pursuit. The driver of the vehicle committed numerous traffic violations and reached high speeds as he continued south on Interstate 5.

The pursuit came to an end when the driver exited Interstate 5 at Colorado Street in Glendale, collided with a guardrail, and then fled on foot. A short foot pursuit ensued, and the officers quickly apprehended the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Ryan Repreza, a resident of Los Angeles, who is currently on parole for committing an armed robbery. Mr. Repreza was arrested and booked for robbery, a felony. He is being held without bail and is due to appear in court on October 22, 2022.

Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.