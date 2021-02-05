Police Pursue Two Stolen Vehicles in 24 hours Including Their Own Parking Enforcement Car

Two men are spending the weekend in jail after trying to get away in stolen vehicles from Burbank police.

On Thursday night, a Burbank Police Parking Enforcement vehicle was taken while a supervisor was out in the field near El Pollo Loco on Alameda. The Parking Enforcement Supervisor immediately radioed that their vehicle had been stolen. Police patrol units quickly intercepted the vehicle at Buena Vista and Alameda, and a pursuit ensued which went Eastbound on the SR-134 until the Los Feliz Area, then made its way back up into Burbankalong San Fernando Road/Blvd.

After then driving through Burbank, the driver ended up in the North Hollywood area on Saticoy. It took a swarm of officers to subdue the suspect who bit one of the officers in the leg.

According to Burbank Police Lieutenant Claudio Losacco, “The suspect in the pursuit last night has been identified as Thomas Wagner, a 41-year-old resident from Van Nuys.” Losacco also said that “Wagner was booked for felony evading, resisting/assaulting an Officer, DUI, grand theft auto, and warrants.” He is due to appear in court Monday.

The second pursuit occurred Friday afternoon. According to Burbank Police Sergeant Fletcher Stone, Officers working patrol in the Empire Center ran the license plates on the older model Volvo hatchback to find that the plates were registered to a Toyota Prius, and were reported stolen from the city of Huntington Beach.

Officers observed the driver get into the vehicle, and as they approached to make a traffic stop, the vehicle fled from them. “A pursuit ensued which went Southbound on Victory then Eastbound on Magnolia, at which point other officers picked up the vehicle. At that time another vehicle involved had yielded to responding units then continued forward, at which point he (the suspect) broadsided the vehicle at the collision point (Magnolia and First St.). He then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot until he was caught by officers, at which point he surrendered” said Stone.

Shortly after the collision at Magnolia Blvd. and First St., the suspect vehicle caught on fire. Burbank Fire and Paramedics responded and put out the fire as well as assessed the injuries of both drivers. Both drivers did not have any significant medical complaints, and neither were transported.

Stone also said that no use of force was used in taking the suspect into custody as he surrendered. The suspect from today’s pursuit “has been identified as Scott McMillan, 52-year-old from Huntington Beach. He’s been booked for felony evading, possession of stolen property, and warrants” Said Losacco.