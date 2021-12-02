Police Pursuit Results in Arrest After Suspect Rams Police Car

An early morning confrontation resulted in a pursuit and arrest on extra charges for a Burbank man on Wednesday morning.

While police were on patrol in the area of Lake Street and Elmwood Avenue around 4:06 am on December 1, they spotted a suspect, identified by police as 43-year-old Grant Charles Daggett of Burbank inside a vehicle.

According to Sgt; Emik Brimway of the Burbank Police Department, ” Officers were aware that Mr. Daggett had outstanding warrants for domestic violence and possession of narcotics. Officers ordered Mr. Daggett to exit the vehicle, but he refused. The suspect then fled the area in the vehicle. As he fled, he nearly struck officers who were on foot. He then nearly struck one police vehicle which was occupied by an officer and then struck a second police vehicle which was occupied by an officer.”

At that point, officers pursued the vehicle where the suspect eventually wound up in the upper parking lot of the Burbank Police Department where he was taken into custody without further incident and his car was impounded by police for evidence.

Brimway said Daggett, “was arrested and booked for 245(c) PC – Assault with a deadly weapon, 2800.2(a) PC – Felony evading, 11377(a) HS – Possession of suspected methamphetamine, 11364(a) HS – Possession of drug paraphernalia and the outstanding warrants.

The officer who was seated inside the vehicle which was struck has returned to full duty. The damage to the police vehicle was minor.”

Daggett has since bonded ($130,000) and is scheduled to appear in court March 30, 2022.