Police Recover Injured Motor Officer’s Stolen Helmet

A Burbank Police Motor Officer’s helmet, valued at $1200, has been recovered by police after it was stolen following an accident involving a motor officer back in January. I

Ricardo Salvador Miranda, a 40-year-old resident of Burbank, has been arrested and booked on suspicion of grand theft after police allege he stole the helmet after a traffic collision at San Fernando Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. in the afternoon of January 23, 2020.

The officer, who was on duty at the time, had his helmet placed on a bus stop bench while being treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to the hospital. Other officers at the scene gathered his belongings and noticed the helmet was now missing.

Police investigators reviewed both intersection cameras and body cameras worn by police and found video of a man taking the helmet and leaving the scene and were able to identify a vehicle.

This morning, police served a search warrant connected to the theft at a residence in the 600 block of E. Cedar Ave. in Burbank where detectives found the helmet inside the residence and arrested the suspect.

Miranda is being held on $20,000 bail and is due in court this Friday.

The motor officer involved in the accident is still recovering from his injuries is not returned to duty according to a press release issued by the Burbank Police Department.