Police Release Body Camera Footage of Shooting at Home Depot in May

The Burbank Police Department and California Department of Justice (DOJ) continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred on May 27, 2023, which resulted in the death of one man.

On May 27, 2023, at about 4:00 p.m., the Burbank Police Department received a phone call from a man

claiming he was in a vehicle in the parking lot of Home Depot, located at 1200 South Flower Street, armed with a “25 Beretta,” saying he was going to shoot people.

When the officers arrived, they located the man still seated in the vehicle and had a verbal exchange. The suspect then exited his vehicle, took a shooting stance, held a dark object in his hand, and pointed it at the officers which precipitated an officer-involved shooting.

Officers immediately provided medical aid to the man and summoned paramedics. The Burbank Fire Department responded and transported the man to a local trauma center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 47-year-old Ruben Ramos, a resident of Canoga Park.

In accordance with Assembly Bill 1506, the DOJ has assumed control of this investigation and will independently review this officer-involved shooting.

In addition to the DOJ investigation, the Burbank Police Department will continue to conduct an extensive

investigation into this incident, which includes:

▪ An administrative investigation of all evidence and facts by the Burbank Police Department

Internal Affairs Bureau

▪ A comprehensive analysis by the Burbank Police Department Critical Incident Review Board

▪ An independent analysis and review by an external oversight board, the Office of Independent

Review

This critical incident debrief video is intended to provide an overview of the incident along with body-worn and in-car camera footage. This video also contains information about evidence related to the case to provide a better understanding of what occurred based on the information available to investigators thus

far.

Here is the video put out by the Burbank Police Department, which you can also watch from the myBurbank YouTube site: