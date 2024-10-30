Police Release Limited Information on Officer Involved Shooting

Burbank police have issued a press release about the officer-involved shooting that took place on Saturday morning, October 26, around 1:00 am near the intersection of Victory and Buena Vista.

According to the release, “Burbank police officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the Magnolia Park District. Shortly after 1:00 a.m., police officers on patrol saw the vehicle, a white Ford Econoline van, near Buena Vista Street and Vanowen Avenue.

Once the vehicle was confirmed stolen, police officers initiated a high-risk traffic stop on Buena Vista Street, just north of Victory Boulevard. During the traffic stop, an officer fired one round from his issued handgun.”

Police have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Brandon Kameel Dosunmu, who they say is a transient.

According to the statement by police, officers performed a traffic stop, and at some point, an officer fired a single shot into the vehicle. Police did not say why the officer fired, nor if the suspect had a weapon or if a weapon of any kind was recovered at the scene. The suspect has not been charged as of yet with any assault on a police officer.

Dosunmu was taken into custody without further incident and was not struck by the bullet, but officers theorized that he may have been hit by glass from the windshield from the shot. He was then taken to the hospital for a small cut to the forehead.

Dosunmu was then transported back to the police station, where he was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and suspicion of driving under the influence. He was then given a citation and released. He is due to appear in court on November 26, 2024.

In the statement, police say the officer involved in the shooting remains on administrative leave as standard procedure.

“This incident remains under investigation and will follow established protocols and procedures for investigating officer-involved shootings. This includes a criminal investigation, an internal administrative investigation, and an investigation by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.”